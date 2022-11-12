School Olympics Games conclude

The final round of School Olympics Games has been concluded here on Saturday as Rahim Yar Khan become the football champion, Bahawalpur hockey, Multan division topped in badminton and Bahawalpur teams defeated the rivals in athletics competitions

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The final round of school Olympics Games has been concluded here on Saturday as Rahim Yar Khan become the football champion, Bahawalpur hockey, Multan division topped in badminton and Bahawalpur teams defeated the rivals in athletics competitions.

According to the details, the final round of the School Olympics games organized under the auspices of the School education department, South Punjab, has come to an end.

In boys category, Bahawalpur Nawab team defeated Bahawal Nagar in hockey final match.

In girls category, Bahawalpur team also beat Bahawal Nagar in hockey.

In football final, Rahim Yar Khan defeated Multan division. In badminton boy's category, Vehari beat Bahawalpur. In table tennis and Multan remained topped in girls category.

Bahawal Nagar won the final against Rajanpur in table tennis boys' category and Khanewal defeated Bahawalpur in girl's category. Bahawalpur division teams won 14 gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals in athletics competitions.

The closing ceremony of the School Olympics 2022 was held at board of Education Multan sports ground.

The ceremony was presided over by Secretary School Education South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar while Senator Aoun Abbas Buppi was chief guest.

MPAs Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Salim Akhtar Labar and Wasif Mazhar Raan, Additional Secretaries of Education Secretariat South Punjab Ata-ul-Haq, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Tariq Mehmood Awan and Ansar Kamal Syal and others were present.

A large number of students, players, teachers and parents were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Senator Aoun Abbas Buppi said that a healthy society comes into existence only through healthy activities. School Olympics was an initiative to promote good habits, positive thinking, endurance, discipline and recreational opportunities among the students of South Punjab.

These competitions would also become cause to create awareness in backward and deprived areas, Buppi added.

Secretary School Education South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar said that sports were a big source of keeping energetic, healthy, active and also safe from diseases. The five-day School Olympics was a first ever of its kind and unique set of competitions organized in the style of the International Olympics in which hundreds of players from all four provinces and 11 districts of South Punjab including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan participated. Such events would also be continued in future, he added.

MPAs Nadeem Qureshi, Saleem Labar and Wasif Raan also spoke on this occasion and stressed the promotion of sports for a healthy society.

In the closing ceremony, medals and trophies were distributed among the players of South Punjab for their best performance in the School Olympics Games and the flag of School Olympics was handed over to district Bahawalpur for next year.