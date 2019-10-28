Shajreel Khan allowed to play club cricket

(@fidahassanain)

The cricketer will deliver lectures to new players in different cities and will share his bitter experience of ban with them.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2019) International cricketer and left-hander test opner Shajreel Khan has been allowed to play domestic cricket, the reports said.

In a statment, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed Sharjeel Khan to play club crickt after he apologized from the board, family, friends and fans.

Sharjeel Khan was suspended from national and international cricket for five years by the PCB in 2017 along with Khalid Latif and Nasir Jamshed in a spot-fixing case which erupted on the very first day of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL).

Sharjeel completed the period of ban and offered an unconditional apology to the PCB officials, colleagues, family, friends and fans.

"Sharjeel has passed the test after second attempt at Rehab program," said PCB while confirming come back of cricketer to club cricket.

Accordinng to fresh permission, Sharjeel Khan would deliver lectures in Sheikhpura, Karachi and Bahawalpur and would inform the new commers about the losses he faced due to the spot fixing and the concequences of illegal act. Delivering lecture to the junior cricketers and sharing his story would be a painful stage for the cricketer.

According to the sources, Sharjeel Khan now a days is busy in practic at grounds in Hyderabad city and he would be seen in club match soon in Hyderabad.

In Feb, Sharjeel is likely to play in Super League matches and after his good performance in PSL he could be able to make his space in the main national team.

“I will soon return to club cricket but will not rush into domestic cricket as I have been away for nearly 30 months and need time to reclaim my fitness and form," Sharjeel said.