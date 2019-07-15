UrduPoint.com
Six Of Six For China As Women Win World 3m Synchro Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:18 PM

Six of six for China as women win world 3m synchro gold

China's all-conquering divers made it six out of six at the world championships on Monday when favourites Shi Tingmao and Wang Han won synchro gold in the women's three-metre springboard

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :China's all-conquering divers made it six out of six at the world championships on Monday when favourites Shi Tingmao and Wang Han won synchro gold in the women's three-metre springboard.

Olympic champion Shi and reigning 3m mixed synchro world champion Wang blew away a quality field with a performance of unerring precision in Gwangju, scoring a total of 342.00 points -- more than 30 points clear of their nearest rivals.

Canada's Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu took silver and Mexican pair Paola Espinosa Sanchez and Melany Hernandez Torres the bronze.

China swept a remarkable seven of eight gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and dominated again at the last world championships in Budapest two years ago, scooping eight of the 13 titles on offer.

After capturing the first five gold medals in South Korea over the weekend and adding the women's three-metre synchro crown, the burden falls to Britain's Tom Daley and Lee Matthew to halt China's charge in the men's 10m synchro platform final later on Monday.

However, Chinese pair Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen sent a powerful statement in the morning's preliminaries, leading the way with a 460.29 points -- a whopping 44 points better than the British could muster in qualifying second for the final.

