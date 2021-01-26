UrduPoint.com
Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021: Day 1

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Altogether 25 matches were played on the opening day of the sports board Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at 3:00 pm. Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will grace the occasion as chief guest and inaugurate the event. The championship will continue till January 30 and on the last day, all the finals will be played at 2:00 pm at the Punjab Tennis Academy.

In the men's singles 1st round, Aqeel Sarfaraz beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-2, Aakif Hussain beat Ahmad Javeed Qureshi 6-0, Ali Durrani beat umair Javeed 6-0 Abdul Hanan Khan beat Dr Nufaid Khan 7-6, Shehryar Anees beat Jaffar Ali 6-1, Waqas Basit beat Bilal Haider 6-3, Zain Ch beat Inam Arif 6-2, Husnain Ali beat Faizan Ahmad 6-2 and Bilal Zia beat Jalal Gillani 6-2.

In the men's singles 2nd round, Ahmad Kamil beat Aqeel Sarfaraz 6-0, Muhammad Yousaf beat Mujtaba Shahbaz Khan 6-4, Hasheesh Kumar beat Ali Durrani 6-0, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Dr Nufaid Khan 6-4, Ahtesham Arif beat Shehryar Anees 7-6, Mahatir Muhammad beat Waqas Basit 6-2, Shaeel Durab beat Zain Ch 7-5, Faizan Fayyaz beat Husnain Ali 6-1, Mian Bilal beat Saad Ibrahim 6-0 and Imran Bhatti beat Bilal Zia 6-0.

In the U -18 1st round, Asad Akram beat Jaffar Ali 6-0, Muneeb Majeed beat husnain Ali 6-1, Moavia Butt beat Faizan Ahmad 6-2Shehryar Anees beat Haroon Arshad 6-3Zaeem Ghafoor beat Aabis Reebal 6-1.

