Three Children Among Five Killed In Khuzdar School Bus Bombing
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2025 | 10:37 AM
Recent Stories
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal
Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 power thieves nabbed3 hours ago
-
Three killed as car plunges into Lahore canal3 hours ago
-
Heat stroke claims minor life3 hours ago
-
Chai Culture: Tea is considered as lifeblood of daily routines in south Punjab3 hours ago
-
Romanian ambassador meets Commissioner Gujranwala to discuss trade opportunities3 hours ago
-
Tributes paid to Mirwaiz Farooq, Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal3 hours ago
-
Crackdown expected as over 1,000 kanals of drainage land illegally occupied in Abbottabad3 hours ago
-
Police resolves blind murder case3 hours ago
-
26 criminals netted3 hours ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates COAS on historic promotion to Field Marshal3 hours ago
-
ANP President visits Jangalkhel to condole Tahir Shinwari's death3 hours ago
-
DSP chairs PLC' meeting to provide relief to people3 hours ago