Three Children Among Five Killed In Khuzdar School Bus Bombing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2025 | 10:37 AM

ISPR says in yet another cowardly and ghastly attack, planned and orchestrated by terrorist state of India and executed by its proxies in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2025) Five people including three innocent children and two adults embraced Shahadat and multiple children sustained injuries as innocent school going children bus was targeted in Khuzdar today.

According to ISPR, in yet another cowardly and ghastly attack, planned and orchestrated by terrorist state of India and executed by its proxies in Balochistan on Wednesday.

After having miserably failed in the battlefield, through these most heinous and cowardly such like acts, Indian proxies have been unleashed to spread terror and unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Having failed in the "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" and being hunted by military and law enforcement agencies, these Indian terror proxies are being employed as a state tool by India to foment terrorism in Pakistan against soft targets such as innocent children and civilians.

The ISPR said use of terrorism as a state policy by Indian political government is abhorrent and reflective of their low morality and disregard of basic human norms.

The ISPR further said that planners, abettors and executors of this cowardly Indian sponsored attack will be hunted down and brought to justice and heinous face of India will be exposed in front of the entire world.

Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of brave Pakistani nation, stand united to uproot Indian sponsored terrorism from Pakistan in its all manifestations.

