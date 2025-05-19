Lahore Qalandars Secure Playoffs Spot, Peshawar Zalmi Miss Out For First Time
Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2025 | 08:09 PM
Lahore Qalandars outclassed Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs in a rain-shortened 13-over-a-side encounter at Rawalpindi on Saturday, securing their place in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 playoffs, while Peshawar failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in PSL history
Batting first, Lahore posted a competitive 149 for 8 in 13 overs, thanks to a blistering 60 off 36 balls by Fakhar Zaman, who smashed seven boundaries and three sixes. Mohammad Naeem also chipped in with a quickfire 22 off 10 balls. Daniel Sams, Ali Raza, and Ahmed Daniyal picked up two wickets each for Zalmi.
In reply, Peshawar Zalmi faltered under pressure, managing only 123 for 8 in their 13 overs. Daniel Sams fought hard with an unbeaten 26 off 14 deliveries, while Ahmed Daniyal added 24 off 14 balls. Salman Mirza was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore, grabbing 4 for 31, while Shaheen Shah Afridi took 2 wickets, and Haris Rauf and Sikandar Raza claimed one wicket each.
The result saw Lahore Qalandars storm into the playoffs. On the other hand, it marked a historic low for Peshawar Zalmi as they missed out on playoff qualification for the first time.
