Open Menu

Lahore Qalandars Secure Playoffs Spot, Peshawar Zalmi Miss Out For First Time

Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2025 | 08:09 PM

Lahore Qalandars secure playoffs spot, Peshawar Zalmi miss out for first time

Lahore Qalandars outclassed Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs in a rain-shortened 13-over-a-side encounter at Rawalpindi on Saturday, securing their place in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 playoffs, while Peshawar failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in PSL history

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Lahore Qalandars outclassed Peshawar Zalmi by 26 runs in a rain-shortened 13-over-a-side encounter at Rawalpindi on Saturday, securing their place in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 playoffs, while Peshawar failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in PSL history.

Batting first, Lahore posted a competitive 149 for 8 in 13 overs, thanks to a blistering 60 off 36 balls by Fakhar Zaman, who smashed seven boundaries and three sixes. Mohammad Naeem also chipped in with a quickfire 22 off 10 balls. Daniel Sams, Ali Raza, and Ahmed Daniyal picked up two wickets each for Zalmi.

In reply, Peshawar Zalmi faltered under pressure, managing only 123 for 8 in their 13 overs. Daniel Sams fought hard with an unbeaten 26 off 14 deliveries, while Ahmed Daniyal added 24 off 14 balls. Salman Mirza was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore, grabbing 4 for 31, while Shaheen Shah Afridi took 2 wickets, and Haris Rauf and Sikandar Raza claimed one wicket each.

The result saw Lahore Qalandars storm into the playoffs. On the other hand, it marked a historic low for Peshawar Zalmi as they missed out on playoff qualification for the first time.

Recent Stories

DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official v ..

DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit

12 minutes ago
 Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s thre ..

Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR

22 minutes ago
 PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

4 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

4 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

4 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

7 hours ago
George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

7 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated with patriotic zeal in ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated with patriotic zeal in Shikarpur

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

7 hours ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

2 minutes ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 May 2025

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports