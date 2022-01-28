Tennis: Australian Open Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 28, 2022 | 12:11 PM
Results from Day 12 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Friday
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :results from Day 12 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park on Friday: Men's Singles semi-final Rafael Nadal (ESP x6) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x7) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Mixed doubles finalKristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Ivan Dodig (CRO x5) bt Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3, 6-4