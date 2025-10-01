IPC Ministry gifts new sports facilities to Islamabad Students

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has gifted two modern sports facilities to Islamabad’s girls’ colleges, opening new doors for youth engagement and physical development.

Under the leadership of Federal Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Wani, Federal Parliamentary Secretary IPC Kiran Imran Dar, and Director General Pakistan Sports board Yasir Pirzada, a brand new Pedal Tennis Court was inaugurated at Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-8/1, along with a state-of-the-art Futsal Ground here at IMCG F-7/4.

This initiative reflects the government’s vision of offering students greater opportunities to stay active, foster teamwork, and lead healthier lives.

Speaking on the occasion here at IMCG F-7/4, Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Wani said, “Every week we are bringing good news for the youth of Islamabad.

Sports plus students equals a strong future.

These new facilities are a gift to our young generation, encouraging them to excel not only in academics but also in physical activities.

He further emphasized the government’s commitment to youth development, adding that we want to ensure every child in Islamabad has access to quality sports infrastructure.

These initiatives are investments in a healthier, stronger, and brighter Pakistan.”

Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Yasir Pirzada urged the girls to become self independent so that they won’t have to depend on anyone in life. “If you won’t depend on anybody than no one can exploit you,” he said.

The new facilities will host regular student activities, inter-college competitions, and sports festivals, ensuring maximum participation of young players.

The IPC Ministry has once again reinforced its mission of promoting grassroots sports and empowering students through healthy avenues of growth and development.