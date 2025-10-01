IPC Ministry Gifts New Sports Facilities To Islamabad Students
Muhammad Rameez Published October 01, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has gifted two modern sports facilities to Islamabad’s girls’ colleges, opening new doors for youth engagement and physical development.
Under the leadership of Federal Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Wani, Federal Parliamentary Secretary IPC Kiran Imran Dar, and Director General Pakistan Sports board Yasir Pirzada, a brand new Pedal Tennis Court was inaugurated at Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-8/1, along with a state-of-the-art Futsal Ground here at IMCG F-7/4.
This initiative reflects the government’s vision of offering students greater opportunities to stay active, foster teamwork, and lead healthier lives.
Speaking on the occasion here at IMCG F-7/4, Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Wani said, “Every week we are bringing good news for the youth of Islamabad.
Sports plus students equals a strong future.
These new facilities are a gift to our young generation, encouraging them to excel not only in academics but also in physical activities.
He further emphasized the government’s commitment to youth development, adding that we want to ensure every child in Islamabad has access to quality sports infrastructure.
These initiatives are investments in a healthier, stronger, and brighter Pakistan.”
Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Yasir Pirzada urged the girls to become self independent so that they won’t have to depend on anyone in life. “If you won’t depend on anybody than no one can exploit you,” he said.
The new facilities will host regular student activities, inter-college competitions, and sports festivals, ensuring maximum participation of young players.
The IPC Ministry has once again reinforced its mission of promoting grassroots sports and empowering students through healthy avenues of growth and development.
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy24 minutes ago
-
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip42 minutes ago
-
IPC Ministry gifts new sports facilities to Islamabad Students2 hours ago
-
Wisden names Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025 XI despite flop show2 hours ago
-
44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 116 hours ago
-
QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 619 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 620 hours ago
-
Masood, Mohammad Khan star as Grace Academy crushes KGS by 268 runs20 hours ago
-
Pak team intensifies preparations for ICC Women's CWC22 hours ago
-
DG Sports assures to address issues faced by athletes24 hours ago
-
Pakistan squad named for South Africa Test series1 day ago
-
Pakistan wheelchair cricket squad thrashes Afghanistan in T20 opening match1 day ago