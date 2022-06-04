KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Hyderabad, Karachi and Larkana teams won their respective matches on the opening day of ongoing 7th Inter Divisional Women's Softball Championship organized by Sindh Softball Association (SSA) being played at Public school in Hyderabad.

In the first match of the day, Hyderabad beat Larkana by six runs, said a news release on Saturday.

The winning team scored 19 runs in three innings while Larkana girls could score 13 runs.

In the second encounter, Karachi comprehensively beat Sukkur by a big margin of 11 runs. The winner team scored as many as 15 runs while the losing side could score only 4 runs. It turned out to be a one-sided match.

In the third and last match of the day, Sukkur girls outclassed Mirpurkhas by big margin of 10 runs.

Sukkur scored 12 runs while the losing side Mirpurkhas team scored only two runs.

Young talented Suneeta, Rabia, Tulsi, Meghwan, Mursaleen, Muskan, Zala Shaikh, Aqsa, Aleesha and Noor Ali played extremely well in their respective matches and scored three runs each for their respective teams.

Earlier, chief guest Dr. Nadia Abid Shaikh inaugurated the tournament by hitting the ball.

Softball Federation Pakistan Secretary General Asif Azim, Public School Hyderbad Principal Imran Ahmed Lark, Indus Valley Foundation CEO Abid Mehmood Shaikh, SSA Secretary Zeeshan Merchant, Organizing Committee Murad Hussain, Director Muhammad Nasir Coordinator Pervez Ahmed Shaikh, Prominent Sports organizer from Hyderabad Khurram Rafi, Ayesha Iram, Chairman Umpiring Committee Shahid Aftab, and Chairman Technical Committee Faraz Shiakh were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest Dr Nadia said girls of Sindh province are equally shining on the sports front, exhibiting great talent, along with other fields of the life.

"What is needed is to provide them proper infrastructure and opportunities to explore their talent and shine into professional sports persons to win laurel for the country at national and international level", she said.

She hoped that the softball championship will go a long way in explore new talent and will help provide ample opportunities to the girls to horn their skills in softball.

Softball Federation Pakistan General Secretary Asif Azim said that along with the Sports Department of the Sindh Govt, the role of Compbaxx Sports, Fruitnation, Advance Lab for promotion of sports is exemplary in the province which laudable.

He called upon other financial institutions to come to the fore to follow the example of these institutions for promotion of sports in the province so that our youth are provided with not only best playing facilities but they are also made financially strong to focus on their respective disciplines of the game and shine into world class players .

Imran Lark, Zeeshan Merchant and Pervez Shaikh also spoke on the occasion.