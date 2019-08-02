UrduPoint.com
Top Pak Pugilists To Be In Action On Saturday

Muhammad Rameez 56 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Top Pakistani pugilists would be seen in action at a stunning boxing showdown, taking place on Saturday here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Top Pakistani pugilists would be seen in action at a stunning boxing showdown, taking place on Saturday here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex.

The event to be jointly organized by Peshawar Zalmi and Serai Fight Night, an event management company, is aimed at promoting one of the worlds' most popular and fastest growing sports of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in Pakistan.

The event would include 26 fighters including two female from all across Pakistan would broadcast live on Zalmi tv.

Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel on Friday, Peshawar Zalmi's Cheif Commercial Officer, Nausherwan Effandi, Chairman SFN Saad Khan and CEO SFN, Umer Toor made the media aware of the blockbuster event happening on Saturday.

Nausherwan said we had partnered with Serai Fight Night (SFN) to promote MMA in Pakistan. We should also formulate platform for other sports so they too could become global entities, he added.

Zalmi would play its role in developing other sports in Pakistan as well, just like Zalmi Foundation supported National Hockey, he said.

Chairman Serai Fight Night Saad Khan said they aim to invest in the talent of MMA in Pakistan. For the first time ever, they were having an event of this magnitude and where fighters have a proper platform to showcase their talent, he added.

CEO SFN Umer Toor said they were thankful to Zalmi for joining hands with them and promote MMA which was a growing global sport.

More Stories From Sports

