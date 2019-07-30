UrduPoint.com
Top Pak Pugilists To Be Seen In Action On Aug 3

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:12 PM

Top Pakistani pugilists would be seen in action at a stunning boxing showdown, taking place on August 3 here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, the organizers announced on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Top Pakistani pugilists would be seen in action at a stunning boxing showdown, taking place on August 3 here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued here, the event "Serai Fight Night" to be jointly organized by Peshawar Zalmi and Serai Fight Night, an event management company, is aimed at promoting one of the worlds' most popular and fastest growing sports of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in Pakistan.

The event to include fighters from all across Pakistan would broadcast live on Zalmi tv.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi said Pakistan has a lot of talented MMA fighters and they require the proper platform to showcase it. Peshawar Zalmi would help in making SFN a global sporting entity across the region, he said.

Saad Khan, Chairman SFN, said through this collaboration, we have combined the unique strengths of the MMA expertise of SFN with the biggest sports entity of Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi, and appreciate their efforts in developing other sports as well.

CEO at SFN, Umer Toor said it is a grand opportunity for all the athletes to prove their talent in MMA cage. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, MMA athletes were being given this opportunity. Participation of two female athletes in SFN contender night was exciting news for sport lovers, he said.

The fight card would be announced soon and expected to have 26 athletes. The press-conference and weigh-in ceremony would be held on August 2.

