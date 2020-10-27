UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toru Mayar United Stun Hoti Eagles By 2-1 In Mardan Premier League Soccer

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Toru Mayar United stun Hoti Eagles by 2-1 In Mardan Premier League Soccer

The clash of the former princely states in the MPL Football Championship 2020 Group A, Hoti Eagles against Toru Mayar United, was won by the United in an electrifying and high stakes battle in front of an even bigger crowd here at Younis Stadium on Tuesday

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The clash of the former princely states in the MPL Football Championship 2020 Group A, Hoti Eagles against Toru Mayar United, was won by the United in an electrifying and high stakes battle in front of an even bigger crowd here at Younis Stadium on Tuesday.

Toru Mayar United came all guns blazing as this match was an almost do or die clash for them. They caught the confident Eagles off-guard who were missing their star player Mansoor Khan.

The pressure paid as Wasim scored with a header, who was assisted with a header by Abdullah off a dangerous cross in the 10th minute.

A lovely run by the United number 7, Hasan, from the opposing half won the penalty for his side and he scored with ease by deceiving the goal keeper Usman in the 17th minute.

Eagles missed three close opportunities in the first-half but they looked stunned in the half with a shocking start to the match.

The second-half was dominated by the Eagles with 80% possession but the United defence held firm. Player of the Match, Yasin, who despite an injury to his hand, gallantly threw himself around to fend off the attacks led by Eagles captain Riaz Khan, international player, from Hangu along with national stars Mir Khan alias Mero (his brother) and Mansoor Khan's brother, Zahoor Khan.

The game came alive when Farman alias 'Shao' scored an equalizing header. However, United held their nerve to win the match. Nevertheless, the Eagles goal was very important as it put Hoti Eagles on top of the Group-A table on account of more goals scored.

Yet United come to number two spot with more goals than Takht Bhai Kings and Khaksar City sit at the bottom. Sheikh Malton Warriors will play their first match tomorrow against Mardan Khas Tigers, who lost to their Kalpani rivals, Sikandari Kas Korona Stars.

The main sponsors of Toru Mayar United are ANSI College whereas Hoti Eagles' main sponsors are Arabian City. All Matches are being live streamed by Voice of Mardan Facebook page on pure voluntary basis especially the diaspora community of Mardan living over sees.

Related Topics

Football Facebook Hangu Mardan 2020 All From Top

Recent Stories

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

26 minutes ago

Minister condemns Peshawer blast

23 seconds ago

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi demands UN to ta ..

25 seconds ago

ACS South Punjab visits Cholistan, inaugurates pla ..

27 seconds ago

Next Syrian Constitutional Cmte. Meeting May Take ..

29 seconds ago

US Envoy Khalilzad to Meet Afghan Negotiating Team ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.