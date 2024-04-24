UCP Wins Judo Championship 2024
Muhammad Rameez Published April 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Intervarsity Judo Championship 2024 held at the Islamia University Bahawalpur was won by the University of Central Punjab.
Superior University Lahore got the second position and the University of Punjab got the third position.
Seven universities from across the country participated in the championship including the University of Central Punjab, Punjab University Lahore, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, the University of Gujarat, Superior University Lahore, the University of Veterinary and Animal Science Lahore, and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.
During the competition, the young players performed brilliantly. Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce IUB Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal along with Director of sports Amjad Farooq Warraich gave the trophy to the winning team.
