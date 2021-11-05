UrduPoint.com

We Are Grooming Nursery Through Successive Sports Competitions, Secretary Sports Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said through successive sports competitions we are raising nursery of potential players and we are quite confident that these players will prove to an asset for the country one day.

"We are focusing on all games as part of our talent hunt campaign," he said at the closing ceremony of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16, Boys U-17 Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

Punjab U-16 girls trounced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) by a huge margin of 9-0 and Punjab U-17 boys outplayed Sindh by 4-2 in the final matches of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16, Boys U-17 Hockey Tournament played under the banner of Sports board Punjab at National Hockey Stadium.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani congratulated Punjab boys and girls on winning hockey and weightlifting titles in Inter-Provincial competitions. "We are going to organize Punjab Games in Feb/March 2022 and it will be a suitable platform for talented male and female athletes of the province to express their talent".

"We are also organizing Football League and competitions of Fastest Man and Woman of Punjab in near future. Talented male and female athletes from all tehsils, districts and divisions of province will be eligible to participate in the race competitions".

Secretary Live Stock and Dairy Development South Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on this occasion said the holding of Inter-Provincial Girls U-16, Boys U-17 Hockey and Weightlifting Tournaments is a joint effort. "We are happy that top talented players of all provincial hockey and weightlifting teams participated in these events".

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan congratulated all the triumphant teams and said that win and loss are part of game. "The runners-up and other teams should do more hard work in their respective games so that they can offer encouraging performance in future sports events," he added.

He said all the participating male and female teams were provided excellentfacilities during their stay over here. "We will continue to hold such grand events in future as well."

