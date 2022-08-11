West Indies v New Zealand 1st T20 scores

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international of a three-match series between the West Indies and New Zealand on Wednesday: At Sabina Park New Zealand 185-5 (K.

Williamson 47, D.

Conway 43, J. Neesham 33 n.o.; O. Smith 3-32, O. McCoy 1-39, J. Holder 1-42) v West Indies 172-7 (S. Brooks 42, R. Shepherd 31 n.o., O. Smith 27 n.o.; M. Santner 3-19, L. Ferguson 1-33, I. Sodhi 1-34)Result: New Zealand won by 13 runsSeries status: New Zealand lead series 1-0.