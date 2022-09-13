PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Taekwondo and Squash Women Talent Hunt Training Camps under qualified coaches got under way at two different venues Indoor Gymnasium and Qamar Zaman Squash Complex here on Tuesday.

Director Sports Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, two national gold medalist female Taekwondo coaches including Nazia Ali and Momina Khan, squash coaches Tahir Iqbal and Fazal Mehmood, officials, players and representatives of the KP Taekwondo and Squash Associations were also present.

The aim and objectives of holding the Talent Hunt Training and Coaching Camps is provide much needed facilities of qualified coaching and training to their girls age between 16-20-year-old.

Rashida Ghaznavi on this occasion told medal men that they want to develop pool of talented girls in different games and that is why they are holding various games camps so that these players would represent the province in the Inter-Provincial, National Junior and Senior Games and keep up high the name of the province against other provinces.

She said it a very clear directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Minister Sports Muhammad Atif Khan, Secretary Sports Muhammad Tahir Orakzai, and Director General Sports Khalid Khan to have equal opportunities for the upcoming female players and such like camps would also be setup in various districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas.

She said that Momoona Khan and Nazia Ali, the two national gold medalists, are imparting training and coaching to the girls along with qualified coach Waqar Afridi, who is also Secretary KP Taekwondo Association, while in Squash international coach Tahir Iqbal and Fazal Mehmood imparting training to the girls' players.

She said that 20 girls each in Taekwondo and Squash are currently in the camps and would continue for 10-day. She said during the camps the girls would be provided all facilities including kits and sports gears besides coaching under qualified coaches.

The Taekwondo camps including Bushra, Safina, Nabila, Laiba Mary, Muqqaddas, Waheeda, Iqra Wakil, Jawaria Mujahid, Areeba Farooq, Laiba Jjaz, Sameeda Shoukat Ali, Seema, Wannia, Kulsoom, Shamka and Nadia Shahzad with two coaches Nazia Ali and Momoona.

The Squash Girls Zohra Abdullah, Kalsoom Abdullah, Sana Bahadar, Hira Aqeel, Manahil Aqeel, Ghazala, Nimra Aqeel, Wajiha Altaf, Naheed, Hifsa. Tahir Iqbal and Fazal Mehmood are the coaches. Director Sports Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi said that under the auspices of the Provincial Sports Department, the series of training camps is going on for boys as well as girls.

She said in the first phase, more than 50 table tennis and badminton players were given training under the supervision of qualified coaches in Abbottabad, and Swat.

After Taekwondo and Squash, camps for athletics and other games will also be organized. She said that the training camp will enhance the skills of the players and they will be able to win honors for the province at the national level.

Organizing the camp will give opportunities not only to national players but also to juniors young boys and girls so that they could be able to reach at national and international levels.