Yasir Arafat Appointed High-Performance Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Former Test all-rounder Yasir Arafat has been appointed as the High-Performance Coach of the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team and will be part of the team management for the upcoming five T20Is against New Zealand scheduled from 12 to 21 January, 2024 in New Zealand

41-year-old, Yasir, appeared in three Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Pakistan. He completed his ECB Level 4 coaching course from Loughborough University, becoming the first Pakistan Test cricketer to do so. He has also worked as bowling coach with county teams like Sussex and Surrey, as well as with Australia’s Big Bash League franchise, Perth Scorchers.

Recently, he worked as a bowling coach with the Hong Kong national team.

Besides coaching, Yasir has featured for different T20 teams in league cricket around the globe, including appearances for Otago and Canterbury in New Zealand domestic T20 league cricket.

Yasir will serve as the camp commandant for the five-day camp in Lahore from 29 December to 2 January for the preparation of the tour.

