Open Menu

Zalmi Edges Kings In Thrilling Last-over Victory In PSL Season 9 Clash

Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Zalmi edges Kings in thrilling last-over victory in PSL Season 9 clash

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi secured a thrilling victory over Karachi Kings by a narrow margin of 2 runs in the latest installment of the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, held at the National cricket Stadium in Karachi on Monday evening.

Karachi Kings, chasing a target of 148 runs set by Peshawar Zalmi, found themselves needing 17 runs in the final over, bowled by Aamer Jamal. However, they fell short, managing to score only 14 runs.

Earlier in the match, Peshawar Zalmi had opted to bat first after winning the toss. They posted a competitive total, thanks to a fine fifty from Babar Azam and a supporting knock of 30 runs from Rovman Powell. Saim Ayub contributed with 19 runs before being dismissed, while Mohammad Haris added 13 runs to the total.

Despite their efforts, Karachi Kings' bowlers, led by Zahid Mahmood, managed to keep the scoring in check.

The match, originally scheduled for 7 pm, was delayed until 9 pm due to the commencement of the holy month of Ramazan. With the playoffs lineup already decided, the remaining matches of the PSL have somewhat diminished significance. A win for Karachi would have left them with 10 points, but with no impact on the standings. However, Peshawar's victory propelled them to the second spot, relegating Islamabad United to third place.

In a curious turn of events, both defending champions Lahore and Karachi failed to qualify for the playoffs. As Peshawar seeks to avenge their previous defeat to Karachi, the competition remains fierce despite the absence of some traditional powerhouses.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Lahore Peshawar Pakistan Super League Fine Powell Babar Azam Islamabad United Karachi Kings From Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

23 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

10 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

10 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

10 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

10 hours ago
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

10 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

10 hours ago
 PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

10 hours ago
 Five dead, three missing after French weekend stor ..

Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms

10 hours ago
 Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differe ..

Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections

10 hours ago
 52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On ..

52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports