Zalmi edges Kings in thrilling last-over victory in PSL Season 9 clash

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Zalmi secured a thrilling victory over Karachi Kings by a narrow margin of 2 runs in the latest installment of the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, held at the National cricket Stadium in Karachi on Monday evening.

Karachi Kings, chasing a target of 148 runs set by Peshawar Zalmi, found themselves needing 17 runs in the final over, bowled by Aamer Jamal. However, they fell short, managing to score only 14 runs.

Earlier in the match, Peshawar Zalmi had opted to bat first after winning the toss. They posted a competitive total, thanks to a fine fifty from Babar Azam and a supporting knock of 30 runs from Rovman Powell. Saim Ayub contributed with 19 runs before being dismissed, while Mohammad Haris added 13 runs to the total.

Despite their efforts, Karachi Kings' bowlers, led by Zahid Mahmood, managed to keep the scoring in check.

The match, originally scheduled for 7 pm, was delayed until 9 pm due to the commencement of the holy month of Ramazan. With the playoffs lineup already decided, the remaining matches of the PSL have somewhat diminished significance. A win for Karachi would have left them with 10 points, but with no impact on the standings. However, Peshawar's victory propelled them to the second spot, relegating Islamabad United to third place.

In a curious turn of events, both defending champions Lahore and Karachi failed to qualify for the playoffs. As Peshawar seeks to avenge their previous defeat to Karachi, the competition remains fierce despite the absence of some traditional powerhouses.