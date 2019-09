Zimbabwe opt to bowl in Bangladesh T20

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza won the toss and elected to bowl in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Wednesday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza won the toss and elected to bowl in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Bangladesh handed debuts to batsman Nazmul Hossain and all-rounder Aminul Islam, while Shafiul islam also returned for a home side with three changes following their 25-run loss to Afghanistan in the previous match.

Zimbabwe lost to Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their first two matches.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Richmond Mutumbami, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Chris Mpofu Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)tv Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG).