98% of Daraz customers have a positive experience on the platform – In Conversation with Kassim Shroff, Chief Customer Officer

Daraz is the biggest online marketplace, with over 15 million products for everyone. Over the past few months, Daraz has witnessed a significant increase in its customers, which shows how Daraz is striving to build trust. The growth of the e-commerce sector mainly depends upon customers' satisfaction, and Daraz is making sure to improve the measures that can contribute to building the customers’ trust in online shopping.

Daraz has achieved tremendous milestones while significantly contributing to the growth of the e-commerce industry in Pakistan. Considering an everyday increase in the number of customers, it has become challenging to satisfy all of them with an excellent experience. Specific measures have been brought to consideration by Daraz to make the system work appropriately while meeting all customers' requirements at the same level while addressing their complaints effectively and timely.

Recently, a live discussion was been conducted with Bart van Dijk CCO Daraz Group and Kassim Shroff CCO Daraz Pakistan to discuss various initiatives that Daraz is taking to offer customers an enhanced customer experience gears up for a mega sale season including virtual refunds for all products below Rs. 750 and return pick-ups in all major cities. Bart van Dijk highlighted the importance of customer experience in the development of the e-commerce sector, and he said that everywhere in the world, it is the customer experience that is given value at the priority because if a customer will not be satisfied, the growth of e-commerce would be put to halt.

Similarly, Kassim Shroff, the CCO Daraz Pakistan, expressed that e-commerce for Daraz is not only customer service but a customer experience overall. Considering that, Daraz has been bringing together experts to team up for better structure to improve customer experience ultimately that bridges the gap between all business functions, sellers, brands and the customers.

Moreover, Kassim added that we are focusing on improving the system for the Care Champs responsible for serving the customers through our platform.

If they aren’t satisfied, they can’t make customers happy in terms of their shopping experience. For this purpose, proper planning has been done to address different issues at the Care Champs part and that of at customers’ end and he also added that it is important to note that the actual complaints received on an average of 50,000 orders per day is only 1.5% which means approximately 98% of our customers go back satisfied.

Daraz is now focusing on having good sellers on board so that the chances of negative customer experiences can be minimized. Kassim also stated that Daraz is checking into the customer reviews that are significant to improve the services. He added that this responsibility also lies at the sellers’ end to make sure that they are using Daraz’s platform responsibly to make it a win-win position for the sellers and Daraz while witnessing the e-commerce industry network's proliferation in Pakistan. Daraz strictly ensures seller compliance by implying seller scorecard that includes three key metrics: Out of stock products, Quality Return Rate and Order Processing Time. In case a seller does not comply to policies and maintain a minimum score on the scorecard, Daraz issues warnings, 7 day temporary delisting and if the products are not up to the mark or against guidelines they are immediately taken off.

In the conversation Kassim emphasized on customer education and the fact that bank OTPs should not be shared with anyone since that is one of the most common online shopping frauds that we have come across recently. Important measures by Daraz have also been taken including the introduction of serialized flyers that have increased efficient tracking of each order that is delivered.

The discussion concluded with the Chief Customer Officer’s comment on how customer commitment is one of Daraz’s core values and the entire team in the country works toward fulfilling the brand promise. Daraz is constantly evolving and with tech and systems backed by our group company and global tech giant Alibaba, we hope to improve and set high standards for online shopping experience in Pakistan.