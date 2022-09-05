A Look Back on the Spectacular Lineup of realme’s 828 Fan Fest

The tech democratizer realme celebrated its fans with exciting activities such as a factory tour, fan meetup, azadi cycling ride, and music party

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022) realme, as the most prominent brand of Gen Z, had a remarkable month of August, in which it held a plethora of activities for its fans and in return received an overwhelmingly good response for the brand. The purpose behind such activities was to inform the core values of realme and to provide the fans with a better insight into the defining spirit of realme which is to Dare to Leap, be adventurous, and break ground where others have not tread before.

Moreover, through these events, it has ensured how it is different from its competitors. Fans are the backbone of any good brand as they are the ones who provide consistent support to the brand’s new endeavors. It is for this reason that it is very important for brands to cultivate a strong fan community much like realme does. The end goal for realme with all of its 828 Fan Fest celebrations was to bring something unique and exciting for the fans and through such activities develop a deeper sense of association with its fans. Let’s take a look back through realme’s Fan Fest activities.



During the month of August, realme arranged a treat for their fans by inviting a group of fans for a visit to their assembly plant in Sundar Industrial Estate followed by an exclusive meet up for the community and the realme team. As a brand that always emphasizes on fan-centric approach, realme provided the fans with an opportunity to get to meet the team and know about their opinions regarding smartphones, their likes and dislikes, as well as what they want to see from realme in the future. During the factory tour, the fans were able to witness the durability of the smartphone through drop testing, scratch testing and more. In addition to that they were briefed about the production process of realme while being taken along the line. Lucky fans even got to participate in the creation of a realme smartphone. The factory tour was indeed a well thought event as it provided further authentication for the brand in the eyes of the fans and gave them a sense of belonging to the brand. At the final venue of the Uptown LA bowling alley, fans met the Country Director, Syed Mashood Hassan who appreciated the fans for their unwavering support during the entire journey of realme.

The group topped off the day with thrilling matches of bowling between fans and the realme team along with a buffet.

To celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day with style, the realme team arranged the realme X CML Mega Azadi Ride which started at the famous Liberty Chowk, making its way to the historical Jinnah Library. Despite, the sweltering heat and humidity realme’s daredevil fans enthusiastically conquered all the obstacles. The Commissioner Lahore was also in attendance, riding along with the realme team and the fan community, and gave an inspirational speech in front of the Jinnah Library. Moreover, he also appreciated realme for being a groundbreaker for smartphone companies by hosting such an event.

Finally, the night that the whole month had been leading to occurred during the realme 828 Music Party. To celebrate the annual fan fest, a Music Party was arranged at the Oceanside, which gave an aesthetic background for the performances of the famous singer Shamoon Ismail and DJ Hussain Dossa, with their majestic voices making the night even more bewitching. Moreover, celebrities such as Nimra Khan, Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari, Adeel Chaudhary and Nabeel Zuberi with their charming looks, made the event more pleasing. It was refreshing to see them mingle with realme’s fans. The super fan award was also included on the agenda and it was awarded by Country Director, Syed Mashood Hassan, who presented the award along with a brand new realme 9 to the lucky super fan, Aleesha Zaidi.

In this tech-oriented era, realme has established itself as the most reliable smartphone around the world. With the completion of four years, realme is more committed than ever to offer mobile phones with powerful performance, stylish design and sincere services. The smartphone brand will work hard to meet the expectations of its fans now that it has spent the past month building its relationship with them. realme is thrilled to tell the fans that it shall bring more exciting events in the future and for next year’s 828 Fan Fest.