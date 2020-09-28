Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates Storm on Social Media over ‘Nightscape Legend’

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:31 PM
Pakistan’slongtime singing heartthrob Atif Aslam surely has the power to send theinternet into a frenzy with one tweet – and the legend did just that over theweekend
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020) Pakistan’slongtime singing heartthrob Atif Aslam surely has the power to send theinternet into a frenzy with one tweet – and the legend did just that over theweekend. The singer sent out a tweet on his account, which started a chain ofspeculations over what everyone’s favorite legend is up to this time, and in notime social media was brimming with news about Atif Aslam and the ‘NightscapeLegend.
Are you ready to meet the nightscape Legend?” – One tweetthat had people thinking which brand could the living legend be collaboratingwith now. Atif Aslam has been around for long enough for us to know thatwhatever name would be associated with him won’t be ordinary!One major guess everyone has is that the collaboration iswith a smartphone brand.
People were generally excited to see Aslam back in action,waiting for what he is coming up with!
Looks like everyone has their eyes on Atif Aslam, and to seewhich brand he is collaborating with.
Our rockstar #AtifAslam is talking #nightscapelegend - and we wonder what it is! Can't wait till this mystery is solved 😬 @atifaslam
By the looks of it, Atif Aslam already has everyone on theirtoes wondering what he is up to this time. One thing is for sure, the legend isback, and we would definitely be seeing him do something amazing with a topsmartphone brand soon. What he has left us wondering with is … which smartphonebrand has he partnered with? It looks like we will be finding that out prettysoon.