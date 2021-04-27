UrduPoint.com
Chinese Power Companies Speed Up Renewable Energy Transition

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:53 PM

To prepare for the transition to renewable energy, Chinese power companies are accelerating grid upgrade and promoting energy storage projects

SHIJIAZHUANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :To prepare for the transition to renewable energy, Chinese power companies are accelerating grid upgrade and promoting energy storage projects.

Located in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, a wind and solar energy company affiliated to the State Grid, is building a smart wind power farm with 50MW generation capacity. It is also planning to add a 37MW energy storage power station to explore a business mode for renewable energy storage.

The company and a power supply firm based in Huzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province reached an agreement on Tuesday, vowing to boost the development and utilization of new energy, build an optimized clean energy distribution platform and further improve the operation of power system.

China has vowed to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in Primary energy consumption to around 25 percent by 2030, and bring total installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1.2 billion kilowatts.

"We should take a leading role in promoting clean energy development by constructing an advanced power system which could accommodate the fast-growing sources of renewable power," said Zhao Shuizhong, deputy general manager of the Huzhou Company.

In order to accelerate decarbonization of the energy system, Zhao called for low-carbon policy and mechanism innovation, such as further improvement of electricity pricing system and creation of carbon emission assessment system by making full use of big data energy sources.

