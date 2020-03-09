Chinese smartphone maker OPPO further explores 5G market globally

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has carried out cooperation in the widespread commercial use of 5G with more than 30 operators around the world, said the company

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has carried out cooperation in the widespread commercial use of 5G with more than 30 operators around the world, said the company.

OPPO on Friday unveiled its new 5G mobile Find X2 series online amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The new series of products have been improved in aspects including 5G experience, display, imaging and charging and will be available in 31 countries and regions across the globe, the company said in the press release.

The company will conduct in-depth cooperation with its 11 new operator partners, such as China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Orange and Vodafone, in fields of 5G technology and products and markets, said Shen Yiren, vice president of OPPO.

Meanwhile, the company's 5G products have entered more than 10 countries and regions worldwide.

Wu Qiang, vice president of OPPO, also said that the company will invest 50 billion yuan (7.22 billion U.S. dollars) in research and development over the next three years and continue to speed up the expansion of overseas markets this year, especially those in Germany, Romania, Portugal and Belgium.