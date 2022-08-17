Cosmonaut Artemyev Returns to ISS From Spacewalk Due to Battery Issues

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev is returning from the spacewalk to the ISS due to issues with the battery, he may lose connection, according to the broadcast on the Roscosmos website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev is returning from the spacewalk to the ISS due to issues with the battery, he may lose connection, according to the broadcast on the Roscosmos website.

Earlier, Artemyev and fellow cosmonaut Denis Matveev began their spacewalk from the ISS, they had to continue preparing the ERA manipulator for work.

"Oleg, this is a very low voltage, you definitely need to return. Therefore, if the battery runs out completely, it's not only a pump and a fan, communication may be lost. And it's impossible (to work) without communication,"a ground expert told Artemyev.

"Immediately go into the hatch and dock to the station," Vladimir Solovyov, the flight director of the Russian segment of the ISS, ordered.