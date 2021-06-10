UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Enjoy The Best PSL Deals With OPPO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:49 AM

Enjoy the best PSL Deals with OPPO

OPPO is ready to make PSL extremely fun! This season, you will not just be able to enjoy fun activities with OPPO but will also be able to get amazing discounts

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) OPPO is ready to make PSL extremely fun! This season, you will not just be able to enjoy fun activities with OPPO but will also be able to get amazing discounts. F19 Series and Reno5 series are now available at mind-blowing discounts. While you enjoy PSL matches, you can also get cashbacks and discounts on OPPO.

Are you a cricket enthusiast? If yes, OPPO is bringing the best deals for you. So, get ready! Even if you’re not a cricket lover, this is the perfect opportunity to buy OPPO F19 and Reno5 Series.

As the official smartphone partner of PSL OPPO is ready to create Fun with Every Moment. OPPO has introduced the most exciting OPPO x HBLPSL caps for all cricket enthusiasts and with every purchase of F19 or Reno5 series, you get this perfect cap for free! Wear this cap while you watch the PSL matches to show your support for your favorite team.

You can buy OPPO Reno5 with OPPO Enco W11 and get a cashback of 1800 PKR. This fascinating cashback offer makes this Truly Wireless Earbuds even more appealing. OPPO Enco W11 provides 5 hours of music playback and a total 20 hours of playback with the charging case. OPPO Enco W11 also equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and are rated IP54 for water and dust resistance.

With the purchase of Reno5 Pro you can get an amazing value deal and get W11 worth Rs.4699 absolute free. This value deal is all you need to make PSL memorable. What are you waiting for? Avail these discounts and get a free cap with the deal as well.

These exciting offers are coming your way soon! All cricket lovers will get the opportunity to win the best discounts and enjoy a fun PSL season.

Related Topics

Cricket Music Water Pakistan Super League Buy Pakistani Rupee Oppo All Best Love

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 174.3 million

21 minutes ago

Ghotki trains' crash: Railways' nine senior office ..

28 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 76 more lives during last 24 hours ..

40 minutes ago

Over 6,000 new coronavirus deaths in India

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 June 2021

2 hours ago

Local press: UAE maintains marine biodiversity

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.