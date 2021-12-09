UrduPoint.com

EU Extends Free Roaming To 2032

Daniyal Sohail 9 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:31 PM

EU extends free roaming to 2032

EU mobile phone users will continue to enjoy free roaming across Europe for mobile phone calls and web surfing until 2032, negotiators agreed on Thursday

Brussels, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :EU mobile phone users will continue to enjoy free roaming across Europe for mobile phone calls and web surfing until 2032, negotiators agreed on Thursday.

Since 2017, the abolition of roaming charges has been one of the most popular reforms for EU consumers, allowing Europeans to use their national mobile plans throughout the EU at no extra cost.

According to the European Commission, mobile data usage increased 17-fold in the summer of 2019, compared to the summer of 2016, before these costs were removed.

It affects all 27 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, but not Britain, which permanently stopped applying EU rules on January 1.

The arrangement was renewed after a political agreement between the European Parliament and Slovenia, which is currently holding the EU's rotating presidency.

"The 'roam like at home' policy has made communication easier and cheaper whenever people are travelling in Europe," said Slovenia Public Administration minister Bostjan Koritnik.

He called it one of the EU's "greatest success stories".

Related Topics

Europe Mobile Parliament Norway Iceland Slovenia Liechtenstein January 2017 2016 2019 All Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Malaysia reports 5,020 new COVID-19 infections, 28 ..

Malaysia reports 5,020 new COVID-19 infections, 28 more deaths

4 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers nabbed

Seven drug peddlers nabbed

4 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts give lecture from space

Chinese astronauts give lecture from space

4 minutes ago
 Beijing administers over 2 mln COVID-19 vaccine do ..

Beijing administers over 2 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to children

4 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Thursda ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Thursday

4 minutes ago
 Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world ..

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world to attain sustainable develop ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.