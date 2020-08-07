UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:20 AM

Facebook Bans Pro-Trump Political Action Committee From Placing Ads - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) A pro-Trump super PAC (political action committee) called the Committee to Defend the President has been temporarily banned from posting advertisements on Facebook after the group shared false content on the platform, company spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement.

"As a result of the Committee to Defend the President's repeated sharing of content determined by third-party fact-checkers to be false, they will not be permitted to advertise for a period of time on our platform," Stone said in the statement on Thursday.

Facebook has not provided further information, such as how long the group will be banned from posting advertisements, according to US media.

CNN reported that earlier this year, representatives for former President Barack Obama sent a cease-and-desist letter to the PAC demanding that they stop showing an ad that uses Obama's words to imply Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden supports "plantation politics."

The PAC has about 1 million followers on Facebook and has spent more than $300,000 in advertisements on the platform since 2018, according to CNN.

