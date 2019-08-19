UrduPoint.com
Hassan Appointed MoST's Focal Person On Innovation, Emerging Technologies

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:04 PM

Hassan appointed MoST's focal person on innovation, emerging technologies

The Ministry of Science and Technology has appointed Hassan Syed as Focal Person on Innovation and Emerging Technologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Science and Technology has appointed Hassan Syed as Focal Person on Innovation and Emerging Technologies.

"Hassan Syed has been appointed by the Federal Minister of Science and Technology as the Focal Person on Innovation and Emerging Technologies," an official document said on Monday.

Hassan would advise the minister on developing innovation culture and acceleration in adoption of emerging technologies in the country. He would review all existing initiatives of the ministry and help it establishing liaison with the industry.

"The above appointment will be on pro bano basis," the document added.

Hassan is recognized worldwide for his work with TechCast Global as a futurist, for his global leadership of ZIMS system that is now used by more than 1,200 zoos worldwide, and for his digital incubation and innovation communities' platform, IdeaGist. IdeaGist is the world's largest digital incubation platform for incubating early stage ideas.

