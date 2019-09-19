Huawei Rethinks the Smartphone with its Ground-Breaking HUAWEI Mate 30 Series

Iconic Handset Features the Flagship Kirin 990 5G SoC, Amazing Quad Camera System with Breakthrough SuperSensing Cine Camera & Futuristic Halo Ring Design

Munich (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th September, 2019) Huawei today unveiled its ground-breaking HUAWEI Mate 30 Series at an exclusive launch event in Munich. Setting new standards in every area from aesthetic design through to hardware engineering and software innovation, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series is the world’s first second generation 5G smartphone and the pinnacle of mobile technological development.

Benefiting from Huawei’s 32-years of expertise in communication technologies and a decade in design innovation, the HUAWEI Mate 30 looks and performs like no other smartphone. Inspired by the design principle of minimalism, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series showcases the perfect example of how aesthetic design fuses with technology. Its unique, iconic OLED HUAWEI Horizon Display offers an immersive viewing experience, whereas the Kirin 990 5G SoC – the first to integrate processing units and a 5G modem on the same chip – affords unrivalled levels of performance and efficiency.

A revolutionary integrated quad-camera includes the SuperSensing Cine Camera – a dual main camera system designed for amazing photographic and videographic results, while the HUAWEI SuperCharge and EMUI10 offer long-lasting battery for heavy mobile users and enhanced user experience.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: “The HUAWEI Mate 30 Series unleashes the full potential of the smartphone. Designed to stand out, it challenges convention while delivering an unrivalled user experience. The era of 5G is an opportunity to rethink smartphone technology and the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series is the ultimate expression of what’s possible.”

Rethink Design: Futuristic iconic handset

The HUAWEI Mate 30 Series builds upon the aesthetic of the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series with a futuristic design that is sure to make a lasting impression. With an ultra-narrow notch design and the thinnest of bezels, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro features theHUAWEI Horizon Display, which curves at an angle of 88 degrees to maximise the display area to provide an unparalleled, edge-to-edge immersive viewing experience.

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro introduces the Intuitive Side-touch Interaction feature to replace the side volume buttons with invisible virtual keys. This feature also allows users to customise the volume key position on either sides of the device and makes HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro the most integrated, all-in-one design smartphone currently available. Together, the HUAWEI 3D Face Unlock and In-Screen Fingerprint provide high levels of biometric security and convenience.

Turn the device over and the iconic ring design of the quad-camera system immediately stands out, surrounded by a metallic ‘halo’. Mirroring the design of a DSLR camera and designed to be held comfortably, the beautiful HUAWEI Mate 30 Series makes the user the focus of the crowd, attracting all the attention. The HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro also features HUAWEI Acoustic Display Technology to deliver high-quality audio through a sound emitting display.

Rethink Performance - World’s First 2nd Generation 5G Smartphone

The HUAWEI Mate 30 Series is powered by the HUAWEI Kirin 990 series chipset, Huawei’s most sophisticated smartphone chipset launched to date. The HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G challenges the limits of silicon-based physics by incorporating a three-level power efficiency architecture for the CPU, Huawei’s self-developed Da Vinci NPU architecture (large dual-NPU + tiny NPU cores) as well as a supersized 16-core GPU to deliver super-fast performance and high-power efficiency.

Manufactured with the cutting-edge 7nm+ EUV process, the disruptive HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G supports 2G/3G/4G network and 5G Non-StandAlone (NSA) and StandAlone (SA) modes, along with Dual SIM, Dual Standby and FDD/TDD full frequency bands to deliver seamless connectivity. The HUAWEI Mate 30 Series has also been optimised for ultimate OS performance. As the world’s first 2nd generation 5G smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G features 14 antennas for 5G, delivering ground-breaking speed with unrivalled connectivity.

The HUAWEI Mate 30 sports a large battery of 4200mAh, while HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro has an even bigger battery of 4500mAh. With TÜV Rheinland certifiedwired and wireless Huawei SuperCharge Technology, the 27W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge and the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge provide users safe and fast charging, while wired and wireless in-car charging and a wired powerbank ensure a seamless experience across all scenarios.

Additionally, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series provides upgraded reverse wireless charging bringing users a quick and convenient way to recharge other devices.

Rethink Photography and Videography – SuperSensing Cine Camera for Stunning Images and Videos

The HUAWEI Mate 30 is equipped with a SuperSensing Triple Camera, comprising a 40MP SuperSensing Camera, 16MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera and an 8MP Telephoto Camera. Coupled with a 5.0 Image Signal Processor (ISP), the HUAWEI Mate 30 enables users to capture high quality photographs and videos.

The HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro sports a revolutionary quad camera system with the 40MP Cine Camera, 40MP SuperSensing Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

The SuperSensing Cine Camera is a Dual-main camera system capable of taking stunning photos that rival high-end cameras. The Cine Camera features a large 1/1.54-inch sensor size with a high maximum Video ISO of 51200 to capture videos with an extended dynamic range at 4K/60fps as well as ultra slow-motion at the highest 7680 fps. It also supports 4K Low-light Ultra-wide time-lapse video. The HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro also offers pro-bokeh capabilities while recoding for professional looking results. Additionally, the second of the dual-camera system is a 1/1.7-inch HUAWEI SuperSensing Camera which attracts 40% more light to deliver stunning results in low-light conditions with an impressive light sensitivity of ISO409600, making it the best low-light one-shot device ever even for ultra-wide shots.

The 8MP HUAWEI Telephoto Cameraoffers 3x optical zoom, 5x Hybrid Zoom and up to 30x Digital Zoom. Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + AI Stabilisation(AIS) and 3D Depth Sensing, complete the package making the HUAWEI Mate 30 Series the most capable handset for smartphone photography and videography available to consumers. A front-facing 3D Depth Sensing Camera delivers pro-bokeh effects with accurate depth-of-field information for selfies and portraits.

Rethink Interaction: A Faster, Safer and More Engaging Experience

The HUAWEI Mate 30 Series features a range of new features that deliver an amazingly smooth and engaging user experience. Including:

• EMUI10 operating system featuring a contemporary magazine inspired layout, Always-On-Display (AOD) where the colour of the lock screen changes throughout the day;

• Dark Mode brings enhanced legibility making the screen look gentler and more comfortable when night falls;

• Intuitive Side-touch Interaction to customise invisible virtual keys for volume adjustment, gaming and camera set-up as well as being ideal for both right and left-handed users;

• AI gesture control for contactless screen interaction, whereas AI Auto-Rotate and AI Private View are all designed to improve users experience;

• HiCarsmart travel for advanced, seamless connectivity between device and a car’s communication and entertainment system;

• Multi-screen Collaboration allows users to transfer data and control multiple screens between Huawei devices.

• HUAWEI 3D Face Unlock and In-screen Fingerprint to provide advanced data security and privacy protection with (HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro only);

Huawei also launched its much anticipated HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 range of wearables. Equipped with the self-developed Kirin AI chip, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 range offers class-leading battery life and a host of new features and functions including 15 sports modes, 10 training modes specifically for running, an enhanced music player and Bluetooth voice calls. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 also provides new wellness features that allow for hassle-free monitoring of a user’s heart rate, daily sleep and other attributes.

Additionally, Huawei also announces the availability of its HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 true wireless Bluetooth earphones which won 11 Best of IFA media awards at the recent IFA consumer electronics show. The black and white versions of FreeBuds 3 will be available in China, Europe, Middle East, Russia, Asia Pacific and Latin America starting from November 2019.

Colours, Pricing and Availability

The 6.53-inch HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro and 6.62-inch HUAWEI Mate 30 come in various colour variants and materials: Emerald Green, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Black, whereas Forest Green and Orange are available in Vegan leather.