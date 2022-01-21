UrduPoint.com

Internet Unavailable Across Yemen After Saudi-led Coalition's Airstrike - Traffic Tracker

Daniyal Sohail Published January 21, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Internet Unavailable Across Yemen After Saudi-led Coalition's Airstrike - Traffic Tracker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The internet is unavailable in the whole territory of Yemen after the Saudi-led coalition airstrike's on the port city of Al Hudaydah, the traffic monitoring service of NetBlocks said.

According to Netblocks, the airstrike hit the building of the telecommunications company.

The coalition has confirmed that it carried out an airstrike in Al Hudaydah.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

Related Topics

Internet Yemen Company Traffic Alliance Al Hudaydah Sanaa March 2015 Government Arab

Recent Stories

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

6 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

6 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

6 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

6 hours ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

6 hours ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.