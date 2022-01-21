UrduPoint.com

Meta Deletes Group Of Iranian Facebook, Instagram Pages For Scottish Independence Support

Published January 21, 2022

Meta Deletes Group of Iranian Facebook, Instagram Pages for Scottish Independence Support

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) OSCOW, January 21 (Sputnik) ” MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) eta (formerly Facebook) has deleted a group of Facebook and Instagram accounts for supporting the Scottish independence from the United Kingdom.

"We removed eight Facebook accounts and 126 accounts on Instagram for violating our policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior. This network originated in Iran and targeted primarily Scotland in the United Kingdom," the company said in the December 2021 report.

These fake accounts posted photos and memes in English about the current developments in the United Kingdom, including in support of the Scottish independence and with criticism of the UK government.

Meta also deleted groups of accounts from Mexico and Turkey.

