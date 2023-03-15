UrduPoint.com

Microsoft Warns Of Russian Hackers Targeting European Defense, Energy Entities - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published March 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Microsoft Warns of Russian Hackers Targeting European Defense, Energy Entities - Reports

Russian military-linked hackers allegedly hacked networks of European military, energy and transportation organizations as part of a months long spying campaign conducted during the ongoing Ukraine conflict, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a report to customers obtained from Microsoft

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russian military-linked hackers allegedly hacked networks of European military, energy and transportation organizations as part of a months long spying campaign conducted during the ongoing Ukraine conflict, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a report to customers obtained from Microsoft.

The report said the alleged spying campaign went undetected for months and sought intelligence about Western logistics and transport firms backing Ukraine's defenses.

Microsoft made the incident public on Tuesday, disclosing that fewer than 15 organizations had been targeted or breached by alleged Russian hackers, according to the report.

Ukrainian officials warned microsoft about investigating a possible flaw in Microsoft's email software being exploited by alleged Russian hackers between April and December 2022, the report said.

