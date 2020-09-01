MOITT Accelerating Initiatives For Providing High-speed Broadband Services
Daniyal Sohail 52 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:16 PM
Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MOITT) was accelerating initiatives for providing high-speed broadband services across the country
ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MOITT) was accelerating initiatives for providing high-speed broadband services across the country.
"IT and Telecom projects are vital for the completion of digital Pakistan vision. Interne availability is of utmost importance for online education and working", the Ministry of IT and Telecom said on its official twitter account.