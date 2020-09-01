MOITT accelerating initiatives for providing high-speed broadband services

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MOITT) was accelerating initiatives for providing high-speed broadband services across the country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MOITT) was accelerating initiatives for providing high-speed broadband services across the country.

"IT and Telecom projects are vital for the completion of digital Pakistan vision. Interne availability is of utmost importance for online education and working", the Ministry of IT and Telecom said on its official twitter account.