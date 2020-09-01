UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOITT Accelerating Initiatives For Providing High-speed Broadband Services

Daniyal Sohail 52 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:16 PM

MOITT accelerating initiatives for providing high-speed broadband services

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MOITT) was accelerating initiatives for providing high-speed broadband services across the country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MOITT) was accelerating initiatives for providing high-speed broadband services across the country.

"IT and Telecom projects are vital for the completion of digital Pakistan vision. Interne availability is of utmost importance for online education and working", the Ministry of IT and Telecom said on its official twitter account.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Twitter

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Delhi explore collaboration in key sector ..

2 minutes ago

DEWA reviews progress on SWRO-based desalination p ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to provide debt relief to Pakistan

14 minutes ago

A constituent meeting of the Association "Türkmen ..

21 minutes ago

OIC and Federal Republic of Germany Discuss Streng ..

21 minutes ago

American Business Council presents Rs17 mln cheque ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.