NATO Has No Plans to Deploy Weapons in Space - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) NATO has no plans to deploy weapons in space, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"In NATO we don't have any plans of deploying weapons on space, that's not part of our space efforts although I cannot speak on behalf of all NATO allies but NATO has not such plans," Stoltenberg told a press conference.