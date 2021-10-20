UrduPoint.com

NATO Has No Plans To Deploy Weapons In Space - Stoltenberg

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:39 PM

NATO Has No Plans to Deploy Weapons in Space - Stoltenberg

NATO has no plans to deploy weapons in space, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) NATO has no plans to deploy weapons in space, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"In NATO we don't have any plans of deploying weapons on space, that's not part of our space efforts although I cannot speak on behalf of all NATO allies but NATO has not such plans," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

Related Topics

NATO All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed meet at UAE ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed meet at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

25 minutes ago
 Preparations ready to make anti-polio drive succes ..

Preparations ready to make anti-polio drive successful : Commissioner Bannu

1 minute ago
 CM visits city areas, reviews cleanliness arrangem ..

CM visits city areas, reviews cleanliness arrangements

1 minute ago
 Minister directs expediting digitization process i ..

Minister directs expediting digitization process in departments

1 minute ago
 New US Special Envoy for Afghanistan May Visit Rus ..

New US Special Envoy for Afghanistan May Visit Russia in November - Russian Envo ..

1 minute ago
 Over three mln COVID-19 doses administered,11 new ..

Over three mln COVID-19 doses administered,11 new infections reported

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.