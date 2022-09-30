Pentagon Awards $12Mln Modified Contract for Radar Systems Going to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The US military awarded the firm SRCTec a $12 million contract to produce radar systems that will go to Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"SRCTec LLC, Syracuse, New York, was awarded a $12,096,538 modification (PZ0004) to contract W56KGY-22-C-0004 for UKR/TPQ-50 radar systems," the release said on Thursday.

"Fiscal 2022 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $12,096,538 were obligated at the time of the award."

Work on the procurement is estimated to be complete on June 30, 2023, the release said.

The Defense Department has committed more than $16 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, consisting of weapons provided immediately from US stockpiles and other weapon contracts that may take up to three years to complete.