UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Awards $12Mln Modified Contract For Radar Systems Going To Ukraine

Daniyal Sohail Published September 30, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Pentagon Awards $12Mln Modified Contract for Radar Systems Going to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The US military awarded the firm SRCTec a $12 million contract to produce radar systems that will go to Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"SRCTec LLC, Syracuse, New York, was awarded a $12,096,538 modification (PZ0004) to contract W56KGY-22-C-0004 for UKR/TPQ-50 radar systems," the release said on Thursday.

"Fiscal 2022 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $12,096,538 were obligated at the time of the award."

Work on the procurement is estimated to be complete on June 30, 2023, the release said.

The Defense Department has committed more than $16 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, consisting of weapons provided immediately from US stockpiles and other weapon contracts that may take up to three years to complete.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon Syracuse New York May June From Billion Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

3 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

3 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

3 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

4 hours ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

4 hours ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.