PITB And Punjab Irrigation Department Sign MoU To Initiate E-Abiana: Automation Of Water Payment Collection System

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:30 AM

PITB and Punjab Irrigation Department sign MoU to initiate e-Abiana: Automation of Water Payment Collection System

Punjab Irrigation Department has joined hands with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to introduce e-Abiana, a digital mechanism for the automation of water payments collection system and fines through PITB developed e-Pay Punjab system

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st October, 2020) Punjab Irrigation Department has joined hands with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to introduce e-Abiana, a digital mechanism for the automation of water payments collection system and fines through PITB developed e-Pay Punjab system. Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and Secretary Irrigation capt. retired Saif Anjum signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Provincial Minister IT & Higher Education Department Raja Yasir Hamayun and Punjab Minister Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari. DG IT Operations PITB Faisal Yousaf was also present at the occasion.

“The project, e-Abiana, would digitalize water collection money received from farmers in the form of Abiana, which would be collected by the Irrigation Department e-Pay Punjab. It would, in particular, enable the department to ensure transparency and make collection of the revenue easier,” Provincial Minister IT and Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun stated.


In addition to this, Punjab Minister Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari said, “In Punjab alone, the calculated amount of Abiana (water tax) collected is almost PKR 4 billion per annum. The primary objective of e-Abiana is to develop a technology-based solution to generate transparency for collecting Abiana from the farmers.”

“In future, integration of e-Abiana through e-Pay would enable occupiers to pay water taxes and fines through all the branches of banks across Pakistan and via all digital channels of e-Pay,” Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor commented.
In the recent years, Punjab Irrigation Department has already partnered with PITB for tech-driven initiatives for the innovation and economic development of the province, as well as, to achieve optimal operations and improve public services through ICT interventions.

