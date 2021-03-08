Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join hands with PSCA

Pakistan’s most Premium smartphone brand, Infinix has joined hands with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Government of the Punjab to launch Punjab Police - Women Safety App, developed by Punjab Safe Cities Authority and available on iOS and Android

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08rd March, 2021) Pakistan’s most Premium smartphone brand, Infinix has joined hands with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Government of the Punjab to launch Punjab Police - Women Safety App, developed by Punjab Safe Cities Authority and available on iOS and Android. Women will now be able to get help from Emergency Helpline - 15, Rescue 1122, Highway Police, and Motorway Police in case of emergency with just one tap.

Punjab Police Women Safety app allows women to check the location through location reviews before going anywhere and they can also give feedback on their experiences of being safe, partially safe, and unsafe about a particular place so that other women can benefit from it. Women can use a live chat facility to reach a representative of the Police Department and they can also get access to different laws, awareness material/documents available on this application.

Speaking about this collaboration, Mr.

Joe Hu CEO of Infinix Pakistan said: “Our vision at Infinix is to ‘Empower Women’ by giving them the freedom to dream big and be able to turn them into reality. To do so we aim to provide a safe space for women in the society so they can prosper as successful individuals.”

Using technology to enhance policing for women’s safety, Infinix believes in supporting / being a part of a movement which protects the citizens. We join hands with the Punjab Government in promoting the Punjab Police Women Safety App, which was developed keeping this in mind.

Mr. Muhammad Kamran Khan, Chief Operating Officer , PSCA said: “Punjab government is keenly engaged in creating awareness and providing better solutions related to security through the use of technology, we firmly believe that this initiative will help us in creating a safe space for the women in our society.