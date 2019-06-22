UrduPoint.com
Problem With Spektr-RG Space Telescope Caused By Human Factor - Source

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The problem with the power storage battery aboard the Spektr-RG space observatory, which caused its launch to be postponed to July, was due to the human factor, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik.

Roscosmos State Space Corporation said earlier in the day that the launch, initially scheduled for June 21, would be postponed until July 12 or 13.

"The problem with the chemical power storage battery on the Spektr-RG was caused by the  human factor," the source said.

According to the source, during the preparation of the Proton-M carrier rocket for launch at the launch complex, the heaters on board the space telescope were turned on earlier than the scheduled time due to an error in the cyclogram, leading to the discharge of the battery.

"Normally, the heaters on the Spektr-RG should turn on immediately after the launch of the rocket and maintain the thermal mode of the satellite during the entire two-hour trip into orbit. However, due to an error in the cyclogram, they turned on two days before the launch," the source explained.

"Since the chemical source of the electric current is non-reusable, that is, it cannot be charged again, it must be replaced," the source said, adding that for this purpose the rocket will be returned from the launch pad to the assembly-and-testing facility.

