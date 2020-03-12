PTA invited AIC for consultation on Citizen Protection Rules, 2020

The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has invited the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) for consultation over Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has invited the Asia internet Coalition (AIC) for consultation over Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020.

The invitation was formally extended by PTA Chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa on behalf of the consultation committee, constituted by the government in that regard.

In a formal letter written to the managing director of AIC, the PTA chairman has asked the AIC and its members for having a consultative meeting next week.

The AIC is an industry association that promotes the understanding and resolution of Internet policy issues in the Asia Pacific region.