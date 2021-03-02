UrduPoint.com
PTCL Introduces Balochi Language On Its Automated Customer Service

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:16 PM

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated Customer Service

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has introduced Balochi Language in its Customer Support Services through its automated helpline 1218

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has introduced Balochi Language in its Customer Support Services through its automated helpline 1218.

The deployment of the Balochi Language is testament to PTCL’s commitment to serve its customers in their local dialects across Pakistan. Recently, PTCL had also introduced Sindhi language customer support in their service portfolio to serve its customers more effectively. The company’s philosophy is based on equality and service quality for all regions of the country that includes customers from all walks of life.
Expressing his views on this initiative, Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer & Group Chief Strategy Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “PTCL, being a national company, is continuously striving to provide quality services to its customers across Pakistan.

Introducing Balochi language in our Customer Support Services is a step in the right direction as we believe in serving all communities and segments of our society. Moreover, PTCL endeavors to bridge the communication gap and provide more customer friendly channels to engage with its customers. We will continue with our efforts to cater and incorporate more regional languages.”
As Covid-19 is still prevalent, PTCL’s customers can easily continue to enjoy uninterrupted services from the safety of their homes, while also being served in their regional languages.

