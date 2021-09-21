UrduPoint.com

Realme C25s Witnesses A Flash Sale On Daraz

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:11 AM



We told you there are amazing discounts coming up in September! Well, the realme Super September Shopping Week is upon us, and just two more days to go

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th September, 2021) We told you there are amazing discounts coming up in September! Well, the realme Super September Shopping Week is upon us, and just two more days to go. To make things more sizzling, realme C25s witnessed a flash sale hosted by ReejaJeelani – where the price went down to PKR 20,999/-.

Don’t let the price mislead you though, as the realme C25s comes with a 6,000 mAh batter which will last youhours on end. Allowing you to go to work, school and out with friends; without worrying about charging the phone. It not only lasts for hours, but is also coupled with a MediaTekHelio G85 chipset, which makes the phone a power machine.

realme C25s’ main camera is a 48MP AI Triple Camera which allows you to have a photography experience like no other. The pictures come out crisp and well defined. Don’t worry about your indoor pictures as well, the camera captures great pictures even in dim-lit environments. Not only that, the photos you take and the videos your make look spectacular on the 6.5-inch display.

Other than the realme C25s, there are scores of amazing discounts on other realme smartphones and smart AIoT products, so head over to Daraz now and get your favourite realme accessories right away.

