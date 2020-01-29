UrduPoint.com
Russia Blocks Swiss Email Services Over Bomb Hoaxes

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russian telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor said Wednesday that it had blocked Swiss email service Protonmail, which it said had been used to spread bomb threats in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Russian telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor said Wednesday that it had blocked Swiss email service Protonmail, which it said had been used to spread bomb threats in Russia.

Roskomnadzor said in a statement that Protonmail "used to spread false messages about massive mining of objects in Russia under the guise of reliable information.

" It added that the Swiss service had categorically declined the watchdog's repeated requests to disclose data on providers of the bomb threats.

Last week, Roskomnadzor blocked Dutch encrypted email service Startmail, accusing it of spreading fake bomb threats. A wave of blast hoaxes have been irking major Russian cities since Nov. 23, leading to massive evacuations.

