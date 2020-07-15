Russia Tests Electric-Powered Aircraft Motor Created Using Superconductor Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russia was the first in the world to test an electric-powered aircraft motor created using the technology of high-temperature superconductivity, the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry told Sputnik.

"The world's first laboratory tests of the integrated electric power system were carried out on the basis of a single high-temperature superconducting platform consisting of a rechargeable battery ... within the framework of the joint project of the Advanced Research Foundation and the SuperOx [superconductor company]," the press service said.

The project aims to create fully electric-powered planes and helicopters that differ from existing aircraft models in more advanced operational features.