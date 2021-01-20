UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Next Generation Glonass-K Satellite To Be Put Into Operation On Jan 26- Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia's Next Generation Glonass-K Satellite to Be Put Into Operation on Jan 26- Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russia's next-generation Glonass-K navigation satellite, which was launched into orbit in October, will be put into operation on January 26, the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigating and Timing at the TsNIIMash research institute (part of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos) said.

The Glonass-K satellite is the third Russian navigation satellite of its type. The satellite's launch has been postponed several times since the beginning of last year, amid production delays.

The first Glonass-K satellite was launched in February 2011, while the second one was launched in December 2014.

There are currently 28 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, of which 23 are operational.

Related Topics

Russia January February October December Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE hosts first virtual version of &quot;Big Bad W ..

2 minutes ago

PM announces to launch 3G, 4G internet services in ..

15 minutes ago

UPDATE - India Starts Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines t ..

7 minutes ago

HEC announces Undergraduate, PhD policy to acquire ..

7 minutes ago

Thari farmers receive 300 mounds seeds of pulses

7 minutes ago

PM lays foundation-stone of phase-II of Cadet Coll ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.