MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russia's next-generation Glonass-K navigation satellite, which was launched into orbit in October, will be put into operation on January 26, the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigating and Timing at the TsNIIMash research institute (part of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos) said.

The Glonass-K satellite is the third Russian navigation satellite of its type. The satellite's launch has been postponed several times since the beginning of last year, amid production delays.

The first Glonass-K satellite was launched in February 2011, while the second one was launched in December 2014.

There are currently 28 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, of which 23 are operational.