UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Plans To Release 5G Smartphones In Over 40 Countries This Year

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:58 PM

Samsung plans to release 5G smartphones in over 40 countries this year

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to release its 5G smartphones in more than 40 countries this year, a company official said Wednesday, as the South Korean tech giant seeks to further expand its global presence amid the rise of the next-generation mobile service

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Samsung Electronics Co. plans to release its 5G smartphones in more than 40 countries this year, a company official said Wednesday, as the South Korean tech giant seeks to further expand its global presence amid the rise of the next-generation mobile service.

Samsung's 5G smartphones were sold in 22 countries last year, but the number of countries that the world's largest smartphone maker will sell its 5G mobile devices may double this year as many mobile carriers around the globe prepare to start 5G services.

"In 2019, we captured the majority of the 5G device market share with over 6.7 million 5G-enabled smartphones shipped," Lee June-hee, head of technology strategy team at Samsung, said in his recent editorial posted on the company's website. "In 2020, we will make 5G even more accessible as we bring Galaxy 5G-ready devices to twice as many countries.

" The world's largest smartphone vendor launched 5G variants of the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy A90 last year.

For this year, Samsung hopes its new flagship smartphone line can lead its sales of 5G mobile devices. All three models of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series -- the S20, the S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra -- launched this month support 5G.

"We want 2020 to be the year that every consumer experiences the benefits of 5G connectivity, starting with the Galaxy S20 series," Lee said.

However, an official at Samsung said the company's 5G smartphone release plan will ultimately depend on the 5G commercialization schedule of each country.

"We believe some 40 countries will offer 5G services this year but depending on their commercialization schedule, our 5G smartphone release plan could be changed," the Samsung official said.

Related Topics

World Technology Mobile Company Lead North Korea 5G May 2019 2020 Samsung Market All Share Million

Recent Stories

Tareen withdraws 20,000 tons sugar sale offer to U ..

15 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi p ..

16 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Favors Consensus on OPEC+ Oil Productio ..

14 minutes ago

Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over Nathia Ga ..

14 minutes ago

Hyundai teases all-new Avante ahead of April launc ..

14 minutes ago

UK confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 373

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.