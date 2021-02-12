UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soyuz-2 Rocket Rolled Out To Launch Pad Ahead Of February 15 Flight To ISS - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Soyuz-2 Rocket Rolled Out to Launch Pad Ahead of February 15 Flight to ISS - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft has been rolled out to the Baikonur launch pad ahead of a flight to the International Space Station (ISS), Federal space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

"On February 12, the carrier rocket was rolled out to the launch site 31," Roscosmos said in the statement.

The flight is scheduled for Monday at 07.45 a.m. Moscow time (04:45 GMT) and is set to deliver supplies to Russia's Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, NASA's Kathleen Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, as well as Japan's Soichi Noguchi.

The spacecraft is to deliver to the ISS 600 kilograms (1,322 Pounds) of resupply propellant, 420 liters of potable water and 40.5 kilograms of compressed gases with additional nitrogen supplies. The cargo also includes equipment and hardware for onboard control and life support systems, repair and recovery assembly, kits for space experiments, medical monitoring, sanitary and hygienic items, clothing, standard food ratios and fresh products for the crew members.

Last year, Russia sent two Progress MS resupply spacecraft to the ISS, in April and in July.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Water Russia Shannon Progress Japan SITE February April July

Recent Stories

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

29 seconds ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

9 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.