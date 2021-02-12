Soyuz-2 Rocket Rolled Out to Launch Pad Ahead of February 15 Flight to ISS - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia's Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft has been rolled out to the Baikonur launch pad ahead of a flight to the International Space Station (ISS), Federal space agency Roscosmos said on Friday.

"On February 12, the carrier rocket was rolled out to the launch site 31," Roscosmos said in the statement.

The flight is scheduled for Monday at 07.45 a.m. Moscow time (04:45 GMT) and is set to deliver supplies to Russia's Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, NASA's Kathleen Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, as well as Japan's Soichi Noguchi.

The spacecraft is to deliver to the ISS 600 kilograms (1,322 Pounds) of resupply propellant, 420 liters of potable water and 40.5 kilograms of compressed gases with additional nitrogen supplies. The cargo also includes equipment and hardware for onboard control and life support systems, repair and recovery assembly, kits for space experiments, medical monitoring, sanitary and hygienic items, clothing, standard food ratios and fresh products for the crew members.

Last year, Russia sent two Progress MS resupply spacecraft to the ISS, in April and in July.