SpaceX says 'moving forward' with planned launch of astronauts

Centre spatial Kennedy, EtatsUnis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :SpaceX is going ahead with Saturday's planned launch of two astronauts to the International Space Station, although there is a 50-50 chance of cancelling again because of the weather, SpaceX and NASA said.

"We are moving forward with launch today. Weather challenges remain with a 50% chance of cancellation," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted.

Liftoff was scheduled for 3:22 pm (19H22 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.