UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO Finallyuncovers The Name Of Its Upcoming Model - Camon 15

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:54 PM

TECNO finallyuncovers the name of its upcoming model - Camon 15

A global premier smartphone brand,TECNOhas finally unfolded the name of its much-awaited flagship phone, Camon 15

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020) A global premier smartphone brand,TECNOhas finally unfolded the name of its much-awaited flagship phone, Camon 15. The upcoming phone is the continuity of the most popularCamon series.Considering 2020 the era of high megapixel, Camon 15 is believed to be a perfect partner for mobile photography.

The creative posters by the brand, making rounds on social media, indicates that Camon 15 will feature a night photography mode. The ‘night shot mode’ is the major highlight of this upcoming smartphone as this feature is specifically designed to improve images shot in low-intensity light.

The upcoming phone is equipped with several innovative features and specs. The most glaring features of Camon 15 predicted so far is its high megapixel Camera, night photography mode, bigger screen, spacious memory, and a pop-up camera.

However, the price of Camon 15 is not yet disclosed by the brand.

TECNO’s General Manager Creek Ma shared his views on the arrival of the upcoming phone,
"TECNO feels privileged to provide viable products to its consumers. Our new launch would yet prove to be another surprise for the tech market. We believe in assuring quality service and a wide range of access to our customers and we would keep on contributing in this era of technology”.

TECNO has a habit of leading the trends and this makes its fans more excited about the launch of the brand’s first popup the phone with the Quad 48-megapixel quad rear camera. In the highly competitive Pakistani smartphone market, TECNO is all set to grab consumer’s attention once again with the launch of Camon 15.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Social Media Price 2020 Market All

Recent Stories

Forward-bloc in PML-N: Nawaz Sharif directs Maryam ..

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus virus patients rise to 20 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.54 a barrel W ..

40 minutes ago

Turkey Neglects Agreements, Syria Fights Terrorism ..

19 minutes ago

264 uplift schemes being completed in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago

Russian Trading System Index Drops Below 1,000 Poi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.