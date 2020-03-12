TECNO finallyuncovers the name of its upcoming model - Camon 15

A global premier smartphone brand,TECNOhas finally unfolded the name of its much-awaited flagship phone, Camon 15

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020) A global premier smartphone brand,TECNOhas finally unfolded the name of its much-awaited flagship phone, Camon 15. The upcoming phone is the continuity of the most popularCamon series.Considering 2020 the era of high megapixel, Camon 15 is believed to be a perfect partner for mobile photography.

The creative posters by the brand, making rounds on social media, indicates that Camon 15 will feature a night photography mode. The ‘night shot mode’ is the major highlight of this upcoming smartphone as this feature is specifically designed to improve images shot in low-intensity light.

The upcoming phone is equipped with several innovative features and specs. The most glaring features of Camon 15 predicted so far is its high megapixel Camera, night photography mode, bigger screen, spacious memory, and a pop-up camera.

However, the price of Camon 15 is not yet disclosed by the brand.

TECNO’s General Manager Creek Ma shared his views on the arrival of the upcoming phone,

"TECNO feels privileged to provide viable products to its consumers. Our new launch would yet prove to be another surprise for the tech market. We believe in assuring quality service and a wide range of access to our customers and we would keep on contributing in this era of technology”.

TECNO has a habit of leading the trends and this makes its fans more excited about the launch of the brand’s first popup the phone with the Quad 48-megapixel quad rear camera. In the highly competitive Pakistani smartphone market, TECNO is all set to grab consumer’s attention once again with the launch of Camon 15.