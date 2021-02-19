UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photography Using Vivo’s Flagship Smartphone V20

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:48 PM

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photography Using Vivo’s Flagship Smartphone V20

Every place we visit has its own unique ambience and vibe, and we often try to capture its essence into a photograph or a video

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021) Every place we visit has its own unique ambience and vibe, and we often try to capture its essence into a photograph or a video. Most people believe that capturing mesmerizing sunsets, recording funny moments with pets, or clicking the perfect 'good hair day' photo can only be done with big, expensive DSLRs. However, that's not the case anymore. Thanks to the continuously evolving camera technology in smartphones, it is now possible to shoot ultra-clear pictures and videos day and night with just a handheld device.
When we travel, we always want to pack light and not be worried about misplacing our precious stuff. DSLR, GoPro, tripods, chargers, etc., are some of the things we carry along with us to get the perfect shots. Keeping in mind the hectic schedule of travellers in difficult terrains or bumpy travel trips, vivo has revolutionized the standard of front and rear photography by introducing the new V20. The smartphone is an ideal device to simplify the travel journey and enable travellers to create content without any hassle.
The vivo V20 is a premium photography flagship smartphone that comes embedded with professional-grade 44MP Eye Autofocus camera for a highly-defined selfie experience. Slim and lightweight, it flaunts a 7.38mm ultra sleek design with AG Glass making it ergonomically easy to use yet fashionable for the users. The smartphone also comes with a 64MP extraordinary rear camera with Super Night Mode that delivers high-definition quality and clarity in every shot even after vigorous zooming. The V20’s 33W Flash Charge capability allows it to keep up with the user throughout the day.
While the V20 smartphone from the V series has something to offer to everybody, the following reasons will definitely interest you more if you are into travel photography.
The following are some ways to maximize the use of vivo V20 to get amazing pictures of your journey.
1. Ultimate Front Photography

Fig: ‘Be in focus’ with the super sharp Eye Autofocus
Fig: ‘Be in focus’ with the super sharp Eye Autofocus

The industry-leading 44MP Eye Autofocus camera is blazing-fast and allows constant focus tracking in photos and video capture. The algorithm, independently developed by vivo, can help accurately identify eye positions, outline orbits interactively in real-time, and paired with hardware front/back-facing AF module control algorithm, achieve eye autofocus and tracking. The combination addresses subject motion in capture and produces high-quality image content with explicit focus and clarity.
2. Must have for vlogging
The Dual-View Video mode allows users to record with the front and rear cameras at the same time, making it especially useful for recording multi-person interaction videos, whether it is for narration, exhibition, or documenting any experience.

It makes it extremely convenient to hold simultaneous interactions with others and create an integrated content experience.
3. Extraordinary rear photography with Super Night mode
Serve all your best looks and capture all your serene shots with the Ultra Clear 64MP main camera. The main rear camera reveals vibrant details that remain clear even after vigorous zooming. The supporting rear cameras create wide perspectives, super macro, bokeh, and black & white film effect.

Fig: Supreme quality shots taken by the powerful 64MP Rear Camera
Fig: Supreme quality shots taken by the powerful 64MP Rear Camera

It also has a Super Night mode that addresses the demand for photography in all scenarios round the clock, whether you’re clicking in low/weak lighting conditions or bright indoor/outdoor scenes. The combination of impressive camera hardware and software helps increase brightness in low-light scenarios by adding a sharp contrast between bright and dark areas to transform the scene and deliver well-lit, clear images.

Fig: Before and After Super Night Mode for all your night shots
Fig: Before and After Super Night Mode for all your night shots

The new Tripod mode increases stability and exposure to make night-shots look flawless. Other night photography tools include an AI noise cancellation algorithm which enhances image purity and the Sky Divider algorithm which seamlessly separates backgrounds for authentic touch-ups.

Fig: Without and with Tripod Night Mode for all your night shots
Fig: Without and with Tripod Night Mode for all your night shots

4. Motion Autofocus

Having trouble keeping a running pet or a moving bicycle in focus? Now, just double tap on any person or object, and Motion Autofocus will track them; maintaining sharp, continuous focus throughout. The Motion Autofocus mode in the V20 takes advantage of the EIS (electronic image stabilization) anti-shake feature to track moving objects with ease and produce sharp images. Now you can get the perfect shot of the sun while you are still in the car or of the waterfalls, without it being blurry. It also has a Smart Zoom feature that makes sure your object is always in the centre even when they move closer quickly or drift away.

5. Dynamic Sky

Fig: Normal picture without and with Dynamic Sky
Fig: Normal picture without and with Dynamic Sky

Your image, your rule. Change the sky as you like, from rain to bright sunshine and back.

By using these features while travelling you are sure to capture some of the best photographs and selfies that tell the story of your journey!

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Visit Car Same Turkish Lira All From Best

Recent Stories

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

20 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

28 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

29 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

7 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to revive sports at school level, sa ..

7 minutes ago

Reds smash Waratahs in Super Rugby AU season opene ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.