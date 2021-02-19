Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photography Using Vivo’s Flagship Smartphone V20

Every place we visit has its own unique ambience and vibe, and we often try to capture its essence into a photograph or a video

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021) Every place we visit has its own unique ambience and vibe, and we often try to capture its essence into a photograph or a video. Most people believe that capturing mesmerizing sunsets, recording funny moments with pets, or clicking the perfect 'good hair day' photo can only be done with big, expensive DSLRs. However, that's not the case anymore. Thanks to the continuously evolving camera technology in smartphones, it is now possible to shoot ultra-clear pictures and videos day and night with just a handheld device.

When we travel, we always want to pack light and not be worried about misplacing our precious stuff. DSLR, GoPro, tripods, chargers, etc., are some of the things we carry along with us to get the perfect shots. Keeping in mind the hectic schedule of travellers in difficult terrains or bumpy travel trips, vivo has revolutionized the standard of front and rear photography by introducing the new V20. The smartphone is an ideal device to simplify the travel journey and enable travellers to create content without any hassle.

The vivo V20 is a premium photography flagship smartphone that comes embedded with professional-grade 44MP Eye Autofocus camera for a highly-defined selfie experience. Slim and lightweight, it flaunts a 7.38mm ultra sleek design with AG Glass making it ergonomically easy to use yet fashionable for the users. The smartphone also comes with a 64MP extraordinary rear camera with Super Night Mode that delivers high-definition quality and clarity in every shot even after vigorous zooming. The V20’s 33W Flash Charge capability allows it to keep up with the user throughout the day.

While the V20 smartphone from the V series has something to offer to everybody, the following reasons will definitely interest you more if you are into travel photography.

The following are some ways to maximize the use of vivo V20 to get amazing pictures of your journey.

1. Ultimate Front Photography

Fig: ‘Be in focus’ with the super sharp Eye Autofocus

The industry-leading 44MP Eye Autofocus camera is blazing-fast and allows constant focus tracking in photos and video capture. The algorithm, independently developed by vivo, can help accurately identify eye positions, outline orbits interactively in real-time, and paired with hardware front/back-facing AF module control algorithm, achieve eye autofocus and tracking. The combination addresses subject motion in capture and produces high-quality image content with explicit focus and clarity.

2. Must have for vlogging

The Dual-View Video mode allows users to record with the front and rear cameras at the same time, making it especially useful for recording multi-person interaction videos, whether it is for narration, exhibition, or documenting any experience.

It makes it extremely convenient to hold simultaneous interactions with others and create an integrated content experience.

3. Extraordinary rear photography with Super Night mode

Serve all your best looks and capture all your serene shots with the Ultra Clear 64MP main camera. The main rear camera reveals vibrant details that remain clear even after vigorous zooming. The supporting rear cameras create wide perspectives, super macro, bokeh, and black & white film effect.

Fig: Supreme quality shots taken by the powerful 64MP Rear Camera

It also has a Super Night mode that addresses the demand for photography in all scenarios round the clock, whether you’re clicking in low/weak lighting conditions or bright indoor/outdoor scenes. The combination of impressive camera hardware and software helps increase brightness in low-light scenarios by adding a sharp contrast between bright and dark areas to transform the scene and deliver well-lit, clear images.

Fig: Before and After Super Night Mode for all your night shots

The new Tripod mode increases stability and exposure to make night-shots look flawless. Other night photography tools include an AI noise cancellation algorithm which enhances image purity and the Sky Divider algorithm which seamlessly separates backgrounds for authentic touch-ups.

Fig: Without and with Tripod Night Mode for all your night shots

4. Motion Autofocus

Having trouble keeping a running pet or a moving bicycle in focus? Now, just double tap on any person or object, and Motion Autofocus will track them; maintaining sharp, continuous focus throughout. The Motion Autofocus mode in the V20 takes advantage of the EIS (electronic image stabilization) anti-shake feature to track moving objects with ease and produce sharp images. Now you can get the perfect shot of the sun while you are still in the car or of the waterfalls, without it being blurry. It also has a Smart Zoom feature that makes sure your object is always in the centre even when they move closer quickly or drift away.

5. Dynamic Sky

Fig: Normal picture without and with Dynamic Sky

Your image, your rule. Change the sky as you like, from rain to bright sunshine and back.

By using these features while travelling you are sure to capture some of the best photographs and selfies that tell the story of your journey!